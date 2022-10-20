 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Coconut Granola

Thursday, October 20, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Here’s a versatile treat with a taste of the tropics!

Ingredients

4 cups old-fashioned oats
1 cup sliced almonds

1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup coconut oil, melted
1/2 cup maple syrup
1 cup dried cherries

Directions

-Combine oats, almonds, coconut, cinnamon, ginger, and salt in a 3-qt. slow cooker. In a small bowl, whisk together oil and maple syrup. Pour into slow cooker; stir to combine. Cook, covered, on low, stirring occasionally, for 3-1/2 to 4 hours. Stir in cherries.

-Transfer mixture to a baking sheet; let stand until cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


