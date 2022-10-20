Clarion Woman Accused of Beating Young Child With Belt

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is accused of beating her young child with a belt.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 35-year-old Lisette Denise Bradley on Friday, October 7:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Borough on Thursday, October 6.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police responded to the Clarion Elementary School to meet with Clarion County CYS for a report of an assault.

Police spoke with a CYS case worker, who reported that she received a report from Clarion Elementary School regarding a young girl who stated she was struck by her mother several times with a belt.

Police then spoke with the juvenile victim who reported that on October 6, around 3:50 p.m., her mother, identified as Lisette Bradley, struck her with the belt on the right arm and right leg several times, causing pain and bruising, according to the complaint.

Officers observed belt marks and black and blue bruising on the child’s leg just above the right knee.

Police then spoke with Bradley who reported that she did not strike her child with a belt and that the child had “fallen while playing at the playground,” the complaint notes.

Based upon the child’s statement and her injuries, Bradley was placed under arrest for domestic-related simple assault, the complaint states.

Court documents indicate the charges against Bradley were waived for court during a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, October 18.

Her case has been transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

She is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

