Ellen Joan Miller, 94, of 61 Olean Road, Derrick City, formerly of 576 Bolivar Drive, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Bradford Manor, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 28, 1928, in Franklin, she was a daughter of the late George C. and Margaret E. (Neil) Kuhns.

She was a 1945 Graduate of Franklin High School and attended the Harris Business School in Franklin.

On April 16, 1949, in Franklin, she married Robert O. “Chub” Miller who preceded her in death on June 3, 2000.

Joan was a member of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women, Eastern Star, the Tuesday Quilters Club, and the Ecumenical Home Auxiliary.

Joan was an avid cross stitcher, she loved to read, knit, garden, paint ceramics, crosswords, puzzling, and was always ready for a card game. She was a proud Steelers and Penguins fan.

Surviving is one daughter, Candace L. (Terry) Kornacki, of Derrick City, one son, Steven C. Miller, of Crosby, two grandsons, Todd (Shannon) Yonker and Jeff (LeeAnne) Yonker, six great grandchildren, Jacob (Jess) Yonker, Mackenzie (Jake Giardini) Yonker, Joseph Yonker, Justin Yonker, Levi Yonker, and Ella Yonker, and one great-great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be private and held for the family at the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Jay Tennies, officiating.

Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Memorial contributions if desired may be made to the Bradford Area Public Library 67 West Washington Street Bradford, PA 16701, the McKean County SPCA P.O. Box 113, Bradford, PA 16701, or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone NC 28607.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.