Broadband Project Moving Forward for Unserved, Underserved Areas

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday offered an overview of projects aimed at launching fixed wireless broadband services to unserved and underserved areas in the county.

(Pictured above: Jarred Heuer, of the Clarion County Economic Development Corp. (CCEDC), introduces panelists at a Broadband Project.)

Jarred Heuer welcomed project members Mike McGrady (MCM Consulting), Jack Maytum (Design Nine), Rick Rossi (Delta Development), and Kristi Amato (Clarion County Planning Department) at the Methodist Church for the discussion.

Federal and state funds are available for the improvement of Internet service, but many counties and municipalities will be competing, and it is important to develop a thorough plan that would win approval and funding.

Heuer emphasized that Clarion County needs to establish its creditability at the state and federal levels.

The Clarion County Plan is still in development and a survey of county broadband needs was completed.

The road to receiving approval will have many twists and turns before implementation, and McGrady predicted it would take seven to ten years.

“That’s over 90 percent, and then you have that ten percent which providers should cover in other ways,” McGrady explained.

Rick Rossi, of Delta Development, suggested it may be premature to put a deadline on the project.

“The big amount of money will come from an Infrastructure Bill that has five years, and that’s just to get it to the county. Once you get obligated in a federal contract, that contract would take a couple of years to build out. The reason I would say it’s premature, is one, because the study is not done, and, two, we don’t know when the states start releasing the money,” Rossi said.

The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed Internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, and adoption programs in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Clarion County was also awarded $1,096,125.00 by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) in 2021 to design and build a network.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region.

The award was part of a nearly $46.4 million package supporting 57 projects across 184 coal-impacted counties through ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative.

Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley support the deployment of broadband infrastructure that will provide affordable, equitable broadband access — defined as service of at least 25 Mbps download/3 Mbps upload — to residents, businesses, and anchor institutions.

The Clarion County Commissioners, Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, and Northwest Commission will be requesting proposals for a public‐private partnership to fill broadband gaps in certain areas of the county. The county wants defined projects that will provide broadband service to its underserved areas utilizing County 9-1-1 towers to provide fixed wireless broadband.

Clarion County is proposing a fixed wireless broadband solution to provide services to unserved and underserved areas in the county. The Clarion County Connected broadband project will use a combination of existing 9-1-1 towers and new pole/tower locations to provide services. The towers will be connected through Point-to-Point (PTP) microwave connection with several towers having Fiber backhaul to provide a long-haul internet connection.

Additionally, Clarion County Connected will provide last-mile Internet service to end-users (e.g., businesses, schools, households, federal opportunity zones, etc.) through a direct wireless connection.

To connect the towers, PTP links will be used for sites. The last-mile connection would utilize Point to Multipoint (PTMP) technology. The PTP and PTMP equipment would be part of a tower base station mounted at the top of the tower/pole and connected via hardwire to the tower’s network equipment at the base. Each tower location would have rack-mounted network equipment such as routers, switches, Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) batteries, and ancillary equipment to complete a system network.

End-user locations would have Customer Premise Equipment (CPE), which is a wireless radio module to establish connectivity to the tower-mounted sectors. The CPE mounted on the end-user structure in combination with a network router will complete the connectivity to provide high-speed Internet service. Basic Internet speeds of a minimum of 25mbps down and 3mbps up will be provided with higher speeds available.

One key aspect of bringing Internet service to underserved, remote areas of Clarion County is convincing providers that it is worthwhile to them. Some larger providers feel they would not make enough profit, but Clarion County could negotiate after federal funding is received to make the area more attractive.

It is still a long and complicated mission to build the information highway to underserved areas in Clarion County, and the fact that the CCEDC decided to hold its meeting in a church–maybe prayers are in order in addition to consultants.

