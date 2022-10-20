Featured Local Job: Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach & Special Education Paraprofessional
Keystone School District currently has openings for both a Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach and a Special Education Paraprofessional.
These positions are available immediately.
Interested applicants should send a letter of interest, current clearances, and three letters of reference to:
Mr. Michael McCormick
Acting Superintendent
Keystone School District
451 Huston Avenue
Knox, PA 16232
Deadline: Until position is filled
