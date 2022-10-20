Keystone Getting Healthier With Big Showdown With Port Allegany on Tap

KNOX, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Look out.

The Keystone football team is getting healthy.

(Photo by Madison McFarland)

It couldn’t come at a better time for the Panthers, who have dealt with a steady stream of injuries throughout the season. But with two weeks remaining in the regular season, Keystone is starting to get those wounded warriors back on the field.

“It’s nice to get guys back and the guys have been working really hard and had a good week of practice,” said Keystone coach Todd Smith. “We’re gonna face a quality opponent this week, so we’re gonna have to be ready to play.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Keystone (5-3) welcomes Port Allegany (7-1) to town on Friday night. The Gators are one of the hottest teams in District 9, knocking off previously undefeated Redbank Valley, 8-7, last week.

“They’re just a solid team all around, offensively and defensively,” Smith said. “They don’t have any weak spots and I think they play together as a team. With only one loss, everyone’s obviously had a hard time with them.”

It’s no secret what Port Allegany wants to do. The Gators want to grind out yards on the ground, burn clock and shorten the game. They have the personnel to do it.

Blaine Moses has rushed for 722 yards and Noah Archer has added 451 more on the ground as the Gators have run the ball 353 times for 1,753 yards in eight games.

Quarterback Drew Evens has added 405 yards rushing and 688 yards passing to the attack.

Those big three have been a problem for most opponents.

“They have some really good skill players,” Smith said.

But so does Keystone — and they are on the mend.

Aidan Sell has been a find at the running back position after moving there from tight end because of all the injuries. He had another big game in the backfield last week in a 45-13 victory over Kane with 166 yards on just 14 carries.

“I don’t think he’s going to quit running the ball,” Smith said, chuckling.

Kyle Nellis added 108 yards on just six rushing attempts as he’s back from injury.

Tyler Albright, who was also hobbled, gained 47 yards on the ground and caught three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown from sophomore quarterback Drew Keth, who has played well since taking over for injured Rayce Weaver.

It’s all been keyed by the play of the offensive line.

“We’ve played good upfront this whole year,” Smith said. “We have really good players on the offensive and defensive lines.”



