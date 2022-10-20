 

Power Restored After Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole on Toby Hill

Thursday, October 20, 2022 @ 07:10 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

411F7053-8D4A-4871-85BA-05BCF5473510CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle struck a utility pole along South 5th Avenue on Thursday afternoon, knocking out power and Internet services for several residences.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 3:34 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole near 91 South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Hospital EMS and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher could not comment on possible injuries.

Emergency units were cleared from the scene at 4:14 p.m. as utility crews worked to restore services.

The crash resulted in power and Internet outages for about 50 residences in the borough. Services were restored around 6:40 p.m.


