Richard J. Wujcik, 89, of Oil City, PA, died Monday Oct. 17, 2022 at the Caring Place in Franklin.

Born Oct. 11, 1933 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Lawrence & Josephine Kulasza Wujcik.

Rich attended Assumption B.V.M. School and was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He served in the United States Army at the end of the Korean War.

Rich was married on May 28, 1960 in St. Joseph Church to the former Norma Jean Fink and she preceded him in death on Jan. 6, 2011.

Mr. Wujcik worked for GTE for 40 years as an installer.

He was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Rich enjoyed bowling at the Pulaski Club and Seneca Lanes.

He was a member of the Pulaski, PNA , Moose and the VFW.

He is survived by three children: Patrick Wujcik of PA, Lisa Morrow & her husband David of CA, Bruce Wujcik and his wife Jennifer of WA; and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter Jean Wujcik and by four brothers: Walter, Charles, Joseph and Thaddeus Wujcik; and by three sisters: Helen Gates, Ann Kolobitz and Mary Hajec.

Friends will be received from 4-7 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

A Private Funeral Service will be conducted Saturday in the funeral home with Fr. John Miller Presiding.

Interment with Full Military Honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S.Honor Guard in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

