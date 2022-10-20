Robert J. Voisin, 71, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Robert was born on April 27, 1951, in Titusville to the late Leon H. and Crissie (Shaw) Voisin.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School.

Robert was formerly employed by Pennzoil as hydrotreater for 29 years.

He last worked for the Titusville Area School District at Hydetown Elementary School in the maintenance department.

He was a member of St. Titus Church and a social member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.

Robert enjoyed working in his yard and gardening. He also liked feeding birds, playing cards and taking care of his dog, Mickey.

He is survived by a brother, David Voisin and wife Barbara of Waterford; 2 sisters, Diane Rittenour and husband David of Canfield, OH, Deborah Valldejuli and husband Hugo of South Lebanon, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Saturday from 11 to 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow, conducted by Rev. Christopher Barnes pastor of St. Titus Church.

Interment will be in St. Walburga Cemetery.

