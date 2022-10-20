SPONSORED: Burns & Burns Welcomes Shanae Malone to Their Team

 

Thursday, October 20, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Screenshot at Oct 17 14-34-13CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance is happy to welcome Shanae Malone to their Tionesta office as a customer service representative.

Shanae is a 2020 graduate from the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville with associates degrees in Physical Therapy Assistant and Psychology. She and her husband Devon were married in 2020, and they had their daughter, Grace, in June of 2021. Shanae enjoys playing with her daughter, traveling, riding side-by-sides, and spending time with family. She also volunteers at the local firehall, the Pleasantville Pageant, and the humane society.

Please reach out to Shanae and the rest of the Tionesta team for all of your insurance needs!

Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren.

The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs!

Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!

