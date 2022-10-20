SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Is Offering Free Screenings October 24
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is celebrating National Physical Therapy Month by offering free screenings.
Screenings will be performed on Monday, October 24, in Seneca.
Free screenings include Musculoskeletal Ultrasound and Walking/Running Analysis using Digitsole.
Call the Seneca office at 814-493-8631 to reserve your spot.
Remember, there are a limited number of spots!
