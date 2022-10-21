 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, October 21, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light southeast wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

7-Day Weather Forecast
