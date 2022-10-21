The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light southeast wind.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.