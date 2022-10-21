Body of Missing Pittsburgh Woman Found Near Meadville



WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT)— The body of a woman whose abandoned car was found north of Meadville on October 10th was found this morning, according to the Crawford County Coroner.

32-year-old Emily Stalter of Castle Shannon died by suicide, reported The Meadville Tribune. Staff were unable to comment during a call to the Crawford Crawford County Coroner’s office by ExploreVenango.com to confirm the report because Coroner Scott Schell was “already out doing more things.”

Emily Stalter was last seen on October 10 at 12:30 p.m., according to police.

Schell reported that Stalter hanged herself from a deer stand in the woods about 285 yards south of the intersection of routes 6 and 19. He said no autopsy was planned.

West Mead Township police previously reported that Stalter’s red Toyota Solara was discovered on a private road by a property owner near routes 6 and 19.

Stalter’s body was discovered this morning at 7:36 a.m. by a family friend who was out looking for her, according to reports, approximately 40 minutes before the planned start time of a search by personnel from the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville barracks, as well as other agencies.

PSP Meadville and the Crawford County Coroner’s office were assisted by the West Mead Township Police Department and the West Mead 2 Volunteer Fire Department.

