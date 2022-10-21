Catherine “Cathy” A. (Sherbine) Kirkpatrick, of Crown, Pa, passed away Monday afternoon, October 17th, 2022 after a long battle with cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

She was born on January 29, 1954, in Homestead to the late James Aloysius and Mary Jean (Sloan) Sherbine.

Cathy married her high school sweetheart Robert E. Kirkpatrick 49 years ago at St Mary’s Church of Crown.

They were the love of each other’s lives and they adored each other to the very end.

Cathy departed this world less than 2 months after losing her beloved husband.

Cathy worked as a ward clerk for Clarion Hospital for many years.

She took time off to be a stay-at-home mother for her two children, then returned to the work force as a sassy lunch lady at the Clarion University Snack Bar.

She also held the title of “Truck Drivers Wife”, holding down the entire household while her husband was on the road for over 40 years.

Cathy loved her children, her grandchildren, and all of her animals over the years.

She loved to bake and cook. Everything she made from sugar cookies to chicken soup was always delicious.

She loved crosswords, playing Scrabble, and going to the beach.

Surviving her are her daughter, Sara Kirkpatrick and her son Aaron, her son Derek Kirkpatrick and his partner Megan and their daughter Freya. Her brother Gene Sherbine and wife Dixie, her brother Mike Sherbine and wife Sonia, sisters-in-law Rose, Janet, and Laura and step-sister Betty, as well as nieces and nephews and step family too numerous to list.

Cathy was preceded in death by her husband Robert E Kirkpatrick, her parents James and Mary, her step-mother Ruth (Ochs) Sherbine, her brothers Dave, Tom, Dan, Jim, and her sister Dorothy.

Family and friends will be received from 1:00-3:00pm Tuesday October 25th, 2022 at Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home in Leeper, Pa.

The funeral service for Cathy will follow at 3:00pm in the funeral home, with Rev. James Power, pastor, as celebrant.

There will be a catered meal to follow at St Mary’s Church in Crown.

Memorial contributions can be made to Clarion County Paws 11348 US322 Shippenville Pa 16254 in honor of Cathy’s love of animals.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

