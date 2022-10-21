Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pineapple-Dijon Ham Sandwiches

The most delicious bite!

Ingredients

2 pounds fully cooked ham, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained



1 medium green pepper, finely chopped3/4 cup packed brown sugar1/4 cup finely chopped onion1/4 cup Dijon mustard1 tablespoon dried minced onion10 hamburger buns, split10 slices Swiss cheeseAdditional Dijon mustard, optional

Directions

-In a greased 4-qt. slow cooker, combine the first 7 ingredients. Cook, covered, on low for 3-4 hours or until heated through.

-Preheat the broiler. Place bun bottoms and tops on baking sheets, cut sides up. Using a slotted spoon, place the ham mixture on the bottoms; top with cheese. Broil 3-4 in. from heat for 1-2 minutes or until cheese is melted and tops are toasted. Replace tops. If desired, serve with additional mustard.

