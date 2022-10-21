Dunham’s Sports Clarion Mall Location Expected to Open Early

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A representative with Dunham’s Sports confirmed to exploreClarion.com that a store will be opening on Friday, November 18, 2022, two days prior to the previously-announced date.

The new Clarion location will be the 29th Dunham’s Sports store in Pennsylvania. After opening, customers will no longer need to travel the longer distances to the company’s closest locations in Butler, DuBois, and Cranberry (Venango County).

Dunham’s Sports is one of the largest sporting goods chains in America, with 240 stores in 23 states.

Focusing on secondary and tertiary US markets, the company has grown from Dunham’s Bait and Tackle in 1937 to become the leading full-lne sporting goods chains in its target markets.

The new Clarion store is set to offer footwear and apparel departments, a large hunt, fish, camp, and water sports area, fitness equipment, team sports equipment, golf merchandise, and work wear.

“Dunham’s prides itself on providing our customers with a wide variety of top-quality, value-oriented, name-brand merchandise at everyday low prices,” according to Jeff Lynn, chairman and chief executive officer of Dunham’s Athleisure Corporation.

Details on a grand opening celebration are expected to be released at a later date.

