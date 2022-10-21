Featured Local Job: Assistant to the Business Manager

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking for a dynamic individual who wants to expand their career and leadership skills by establishing a positive and supportive environment to assist the Keystone SMILES CLC Business Manager located in Knox, PA.

Visit their website: www.keystonesmiles.org to learn more about their organization.

Position currently open:

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center, (CLC) is a nonprofit whose mission is to support individuals, schools, and other non-profits providing programs supported by grants and donations. Their agency provides service opportunities, academic support, safe havens, early childhood education, and skill trades programs. SMILES is an acronym for “Service Making an Impact through Learning Experiences with Students,” (students of all ages). 28 years. Keystone SMILES CLC supports 21 PT and FT employees and up to 140 AmeriCorps members yearly.

Benefits included after the probation period:

Individual Healthcare

Matching Retirement Opportunity

Paid leave and holidays

Occasional extended holiday breaks

Flexible Schedule

Requirements:

Skills in accounting, payroll, taxes, budgets, insurance and contracts

Microsoft Office Suite and Google formats experience

Skilled and experienced in QuickBooks Pro

Preferred experience working in some capacity with schools, businesses, and or nonprofits

Associates or certification in areas of human resources or fiscal curriculums

Preference is a 4-year degree in business or accounting

Responsibilities to assist the Business Manager will include but are not limited to:

To efficiently organize and control the ongoing management of estimated costs from original estimate through final actualized estimate

To pull financial reports for tracking costs on jobs for grant and report periods

Accounts payable/receivable, HR, insurance, payroll, and taxes

Collect and maintain files/documents required to support personnel expenses and monitoring

Assist personnel in operations that require fiscal accounting, oversight, billing, and purchasing needs

Assist with the creation, development, and production of reports to ensure accurate financial information for operations and administrative requirements

Work with the Executive Director and program coordinators to analyze capacity to take on new initiatives and projects

Assist with grant writing and budget proposals

Base Pay $39,800 – Salary offer increases with education and/or work experience.

Application Requirements

Letter of Introduction and Reason for Interest Resume 2 References 1) work

1) service or volunteer related reference.

For more information and to apply, follow this link: https://smileshr.bamboohr.com/careers/105



