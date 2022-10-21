Leland Ray Dunkle, age 88, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2022 at Clarion Hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.

He was born September 26, 1934 to George and Estie Viola Dunkle in Clarion County.

Ray graduated from Clarion-Limestone in 1952.

He married Bonnie Lou Shanafelt on February 25, 1955.

The celebrated 67 ½ years of marriage and spent most of that time doing everything together.

Ray had previous worked at Fulton Lumber.

He then retired from Owens-Illinois maintenance department in 1994 after 31 years of service.

Ray and Bonnie enjoyed traveling and especially liked Dollywood.

He is survived by wife Bonnie, son Douglas Ray Dunkle (wife Valerie) of Summerville, daughter Sandra Lynne Gatesman (husband Daniel) of Clarion, grandson Mitchell Gatesman, and step-granddaughter Jazmine Bair.

Also surviving are brothers: Charles Wayne Dunkle (wife Marty) of Clarion, James Earl Dunkle (wife Marian) of North East, and sisters Janice Viola Smith-Minich (husband Dennis) of Cranberry, and Linda Dianne Slike of Strattanville, and Sister-in-law Linda Lucas (husband Phil) of Stephenson, VA.

Dementia posed challenges for Ray the past several years.

The family rejoices knowing Ray joined his siblings – Nettie, Mae, Joe, Hook, Dee, and Susie – in Heaven!

The family expresses special thanks to Ray’s sisters Jane & Linda, Tammi & staff at Highland Oaks, Dr Tim Brooks & staff, along with the 2nd floor staff at Clarion Hospital for the extra caring and support they provided.

Viewing will be held Saturday October 22, 2022 from 12:30-1:30 at Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Services will immediately follow with Rev. Brock Beveridge, family friend, officiating.

Interment will be at Cedarview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests a donation to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

