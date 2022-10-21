Keystone School Board Extends Contract With Substitute Teacher Supplier

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board renewed its contract with Education Staffer ESS during its regular business meeting earlier this week.

The contract agreement will last through the 2026-27 school year.

“ESS is the company we use to supply substitute teachers,” said acting superintendent Michael McCormick on Monday evening. “They actually approached us to extend our agreement. Great company. We’ve done very well with them and to be honest, I feel this extension is very fair.”

McCormick explained that the agreement will see no increase in rates for the first year of the agreement, while the rates will increase just 1% each year after.

“Compared to many other (increases) we’re seeing now, a one percent increase isn’t bad,” McCormick noted.

In a world where substitute teachers are so hard to come by, the contract renewal is an important—and secure—decision to make.

Since 2000, ESS has specialized in placing qualified staff in daily, long-term, and permanent K-12 school district positions, including substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and other school support staff.

In this year alone, the district has not only had issues with the lack of substitutes like many other school, but it has also had issues supplying an athletic director and employee turnover. In fact, during Monday’s meeting, an item on the agenda was approved to post and advertise for a special education paraprofessional.

During this month’s work session, McCormick stressed the need for paraprofessionals, saying, “there is no way around” consolidating the need for special education paraprofessionals.

ESS currently supplies educators to several Clarion County schools, including Keystone, Clarion Area, Clarion-Limestone, Redbank Valley, among others.

In other business, the board:

– Approved William Weaver as Boys Track & Field Head Coach;

– Approved to Post and Advertise for a Special Education Paraprofessional;

– Approved the purchase of 45 walkie talkies from MobilCom at a cost of $19,980.00 and FCC License at a cost of $275.00, with funds from Capital Reserve;

– Tabled consideration of the approval to purchase security fence for around the elementary school playground; and

– Approved second reading of school policies (Threat Assessment, Emergency Preparedness & Response, and Food Services.)

