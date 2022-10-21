Pennsylvania Convenes Safety Conference to Focus on Prevention of Targeted Violence at Schools

HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Governor’s Office of Homeland Security (GOHS), Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on Thursday hosted a school safety conference focused on averting targeted violence at schools through school safety investments, mental health supports and building a culture of belonging.

“Schools are safe spaces for learning, development, and socialization, so it is critical that we provide the resources and supports that our school communities need to keep students and teachers out of harm’s way,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty. “By prioritizing mental health services in conjunction with investments and prevention efforts, we can ensure that students are free to learn, grow, and thrive in a protected and secure environment.”

The conference was open to school administrators and staff, school resource officers, mental and social health experts, law enforcement officers, and first responders.

During the event, keynote speaker Eric Garner, head of the Digital Video Production Academy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, shared his experience from the February 14, 2018, mass school shooting, as well as his experience working with Miami-Dade County on its emergency response team.

“Our federal, state, and local law enforcement and educators work tirelessly every day to communicate and educate the public on the prevention and protection of our school-aged children,” said Acting Homeland Security Director Kristin Daniels. “This conference brought together experts in their field, such as the FBI on their threat assessment and threat management work throughout Pennsylvania, PSP’s Heritage Affairs Section on hate crimes in the state, PSP’s Risk and Vulnerability Assessment Team on assessing physical security for school facilities, and the U.S. Secret Service’s National Threat Assessment Center on averting targeted violence. Attendees were also provided with a very timely and poignant presentation from the Capital Area Intermediate Unit on building communities of belonging, care, concern, and commitment.”

Since taking office, Governor Tom Wolf has been committed to ensuring that all Pennsylvania students can learn, grow, and achieve in safe and healthy school environments. More than $41.5 million in Safe Schools Targeted grants have been awarded to local education agencies (LEAs) across the commonwealth since 2015. This year, $8 million in grants have been awarded to 303 LEAs to increase school safety by purchasing equipment, enacting new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.

Under the program, the PDE Office for Safe Schools offers four types of targeted safety grants: equipment grants of up to $25,000; program grants of up to $20,000; School Police Officer (SPO) grants of up to $40,000; and School Resource Officer (SRO) grants of up to $60,000. The grants help LEAs reduce unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promoting an environment of greater productivity, safety, and learning; and enhance anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement and community organizations.

In addition, Governor Wolf secured $190 million for school entities in his final budget to address both student mental health programming and physical security enhancements that will support long-term success for Pennsylvania students.

