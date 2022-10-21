Sandra J. Bickel, 84, of Ranger, Georgia, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Saturday evening, October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born Sandra Jeannine Brown on April 22, 1938, in Oil City, Pennsylvania she was the youngest daughter of the late Vance D. and Mary S. Ashbaugh Brown.

Her older sister, Maxine, preceded her in death in 2021.

She attended Oil City area schools and upon graduation in 1956, enrolled in the Oil City School of Nursing from which she graduated in 1959.

Her love of nursing and adventure took her to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, Queens Hospital in Honolulu, HI where she met and married her first husband, Mark A. Stephenson, and then back to Oil City where she spent 27 years as a Registered Nurse at the Oil City Hospital.

She finished out her nursing career at Venango Internal Medicine in Oil City where she specialized in the field of stress testing.

Sandra married her soulmate, Willis (Will) Bickel on November 8, 1980 and they were blessed with almost 42 years together before the Lord called her home.

She was a member of the Hasson Heights United Presbyterian Church where she was active in Sunday School, sang in the choir and became a chaperone, mentor and role model for members of the youth fellowship group.

She also faithfully served on the board of Christian Life Academy for many years.

In 2001, Sandra and Will moved to Georgia to be closer to their grandchildren.

After moving, she became a member of the Talking Rock Creek Chapel where she served as Treasurer, sang in the choir and was involved in Vacation Bible School activities.

Sandra was an accomplished seamstress and not only made many of her own clothes but clothes for her daughter and grandchildren as well.

In later years, she also developed an interest in making quilts.

She had a passion for life and enjoyed traveling, camping and hiking.

She traveled extensively throughout the United States to many of the National Parks and had visited Hawaii three times and Alaska twice.

She also traveled to Canada and the Caribbean several times.

In addition to her husband Will, she is survived by her daughter, Jeannine Carson and her husband, Kent of Canton, GA; two sons, Todd Bickel and his wife Kelly of Tonawanda, NY and Dustin Bickel and his wife Brenda of Polk, PA; three grandchildren, Vannessa Guidotti and her husband Anthony; Isaac Carson and his wife Morgan and Jarred Bickel; four great-grandchildren, Sean and Elijah Guidotti and Lucas and Benjamin Carson; and four nieces; Karen Nellis, Rosalyn Bickel, Carol Gibbons and Mary Cutler and their families.

Friends and family may visit from 3:00 – 6:00 pm on Friday, October 14, at the Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home at 711 College Street in Calhoun, GA.

At 6:30 pm, a funeral service will be held in the chapel with Eddie Brannon officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Life Academy, a school that was near and dear to Sandra’s heart, by clicking the following link: https://christianlifeacademy.org/support-cla/.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.maxbrannonandsons.com.

