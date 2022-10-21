Clarview Campus to Host ‘Trunk or Treat’ Event on October 25
Friday, October 21, 2022 @ 12:10 AM
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event on Tuesday, October 25.
The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
It is free to the public.
Please dress appropriately, as it will be held outside.
Don’t forget your treat bucket/bag!
Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, Pa.
