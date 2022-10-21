District 9 High School Football Schedule: Week 9

This week’s PIAA District 9 High School Football Schedule brought to you by Nick’s Auto Body.

Friday, October 21

Central Clarion at St. Marys, 7:00 p.m.

Brockway at Redbank Valley, 7:00 p.m.



Port Allegany at Keystone, 7:00 p.m.Union/A-C Valley at Ridgway, 7:00 p.m.Karns City at Bradford, 7:00 p.m.DuBois at Moniteau, 7:00 p.m.Punxsutawney at Brookville, 7:00 p.m.Otto-Eldred at Cameron County, 7:00 p.m.Kane at Smethport, 7:00 p.m.Central Mountain at Clearfield, 7:00 p.m.Bucktail at Coudersport, 7:00 p.m.Curwensville at Mount Union, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 22

Elk County at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

