Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Units Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash on South 5th Avenue

Friday, October 21, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

E4513B14-FC01-4C62-BE52-1693E466F86DCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Borough on Thursday afternoon.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 said the call came in around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, for a two-vehicle accident on South 5th Avenue, near Elss Street, in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene. Clarion Hospital EMS was called off soon after.

Mark’s Auto Repair assisted with towing one vehicle.

The scene was cleared at 3:34 p.m.

IMG_5827 (1)

Photo by Tony Ochs

Photo by Tony Ochs


