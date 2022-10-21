Verdill Collects Five Goals, Three Helpers in Clarion-Limestone’s 8-1 Rout of DuBois Central Catholic

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion-Limestone Lions topped DuBois Central Catholic, 8-1, in their final regular season game on Wednesday.

Bailee Verdill scored the first three goals in the game as DCC scored their only goal of the game before the half.

After halftime, Verdill added two assists with a feed to Thomas Uckert and another to Dany Schweitzer, before finding the net for two more of his own.

Verdill finished the game with five goals and three assists.

Thomas Uckert had two goals and Dany Schweitzer had one.

The Lions end the season with a 14-2 record and will prepare for playoffs next week.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.