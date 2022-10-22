The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Light southeast wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Light south wind.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.