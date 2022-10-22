 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Saturday, October 22, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Light southeast wind.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Light south wind.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


