Adam William Sharp

Saturday, October 22, 2022 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0rursIhI3X6adAdam William Sharp, 40, of Seneca, PA, received his Angel wings on Friday Oct. 21, 2022.

Born August 25, 1982 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Vicki Burrell Bradley.

Adam went to Titusville High School and had been employed at Springboard and the Venango Training and Development Center.

He currently resided with his roommates Jamie and Cate at his home in Seneca under the care of U.C.I.P.

Adam loved playing with blocks, connect four and bubble wrap.

He enjoyed ripping socks and having a Pepsi.

Everyone loved him and his infectious smile.

Surviving brothers and sisters include: Daryl Jolley of NC, Scott Jolley of SC, Michael Jolley & his wife Rebeccaof ME, Dana Garcia & her husband, David of Titusville, Debra Chrispen of Oil City, and Jennifer Jolley of Erie; several nieces and nephews including: Jasmin, Alexis and Lucas Jolley – all of Erie.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

The Family will receive friends from 11:00A.M. -1:00 P.M. Monday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral Home.

Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to UCIP.

The Family would like to thank all the staff at UCIP for the loving care Adam received and special thanks to Becki, Jessica and Mark. Your dedication and love to their family member will never be forgotten.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


