Central Clarion Remains Perfect With Road Triumph Over St. Marys; Union/A-C Valley Turns Out the Lights on Ridgway



ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ashton Rex had another monster night and Connor Kopnitsky scored three touchdowns as the Central Clarion football team outlasted St. Marys, 48-27, on Friday night to remain undefeated.

Rex had eight receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Jase Ferguson and Kopnitsky rushed for 57 yards and found the end zone three times.

“I thought we mixed it up, running the ball and throwing the ball,” said Central Clarion coach Dave Eggleton. “A lot of guys touched the ball. Obviously, Ashton and Jase continued with what they’ve been doing all season, making some big plays It’s just been a phenomenal season for (Rex).”

And also for Ferguson, who was dangerous with his arms and feet again for Central Clarion (9-0).

Ferguson completed 16 of 24 for 282 yards and three TDs. He also rushed 18 times for 86 yards.

But as good as the Wildcats were on offense, so was St. Marys.

The Flying Dutch just wouldn’t go away.

Charlie Coudriet was 17 of 38 for 230 yards and four touchdowns. He did throw four interceptions, one of whichw as returned for a touchdown by Tommy Smith.

Collin Reitz had seven catches for 141 yards and Carter Chadsey hauled in eight passes for 72 yards and two TDs.

“Give them credit. They never gave up,” Eggleton said of St. Marys. “We kept thinking we’re ready to close the door on them and they’d make a play. We couldn’t quite put them away. But we did enough to win the football game tonight.”

Eggleton was already aware of how dangerous Coudriet was coming into the game.

Nothing has changed that opinion.

“Their quarterback is a good football player,” Eggleton said. “He gave us some problems. He extended plays like we talked about. We definitely have some stuff coming away from this game that we have to work on and get better.”

Central Clarion will travel to Redbank Valley next week to take on the 8-1 Bulldogs.

UNION/A-C VALLEY 26, RIDGWAY 19

In a game that was delayed because of a brownout with the stadium lights, the Falcon Knights shined, leading 26-13 late.

Mikey Card rushed for 82 yards to lead the Union/A-C Valley ground game. Quarterback Brody Dittman added 47 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Dittman was also 10-of-16 passing for 99 yards.

The biggest play came when Ryan Cooper returned an interception 59 yards for a score to give the Falcon Knights the lead for good at 7-6 midway through the second quarter.

It launched 20 unanswered points for Union/A-C Valley.

Aiden Zimmerman scored on a 2-yard run for Ridgway with 2:25 remaining in the game, but Union/A-C Valley was able to hang on for the win.

Zach Cooper also had a rushing touchdown for the Falcon Knights (5-4).

DuBOIS 42, MONITEAU 0

Brendan Orr scored a pair of touchdowns and Cam-Ron Hayes caught six passes for 79 yards and and score from quarterback Trey Wingard as the Beavers rolled past the Warriors.

Dalton Yale led DuBois with 87 yards rushing.

It was a rough night all around for Moniteau, which was held to just 54 yards of offense.

Logan Campbell led the Warriors with just 19 yards rushing.

