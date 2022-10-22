Clarence “Ike” R. Keener, Jr., 60, of Franklin, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.

He was born on January 17, 1962 to the late Clarence Keener, Sr. and Betty (Uhlings) Umstead.

Ike married the love of his life, the former Robin K. Cauvel, on May 18, 1984. She precedes him in death.

In his younger years, he proudly served his country, in the United States Navy, for four years on the U.S.S. Yosemite.

Ike was a proud member of the VFW Jesse G. Greer Post 1835, Fraternal Order of Eagles #328, and Franklin Loyal Order of Moose #83.

He enjoyed gambling and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.

Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his step-mother, Sylvia Keener of Franklin; his brother, John Keener and his wife, Shelly of Franklin; his sisters, Gina Latchaw and her husband, Elton of Franklin and Amanda Keener of Franklin; his step-sister, Valerie Juillerat of Indiana; his nieces and nephews, Edward Keener, Jr., Mamie Thomas, Breanna Roche, John Keener, Jr., Megan Updyke, and Nadalie Latchaw; his three great-nephews, and his two great-nieces.

As per Ike’s request, there will be no services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323.

