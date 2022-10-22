Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Spiced Mixed Nuts

The scent of spices is delightful, and the nuts are delicious!

Ingredients

1 large egg white

2 teaspoons vanilla extract



1 cup unblanched almonds1 cup pecan halves1 cup shelled walnuts1 cup unsalted cashews1 cup sugar1 cup packed brown sugar4 teaspoons ground cinnamon2 teaspoons ground ginger1 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/2 teaspoon ground cloves1/8 teaspoon salt2 tablespoons water

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk egg white and vanilla until blended; stir in nuts. In a small bowl, mix sugars, spices, and salt. Add to nut mixture and toss to coat.

-Transfer to a greased 3-qt. slow cooker. Cook, covered, on high for 1-1/2 hours, stirring every 15 minutes. Gradually stir in water. Cook, covered, on low for 20 minutes.

-Spread onto waxed paper; cool completely. Store in airtight containers for up to one week.

