Clarion Woman Accused of Striking Victim in the Face, Head Multiple Times

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing assault charges for reportedly striking a woman in the face and head multiple times.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Samantha Lynn Korona, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on October 17.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police Officers were dispatched around 11:33 p.m. on October 2 to an apartment complex on East Main Street in Clarion Borough for a report of an assault.

Officers arrived on the scene and observed a crowd outside the building and Samantha Korona near the entrance, who the officer was familiar with from past incidents, the complaint states.

Korona was “hysterical and hyperventilating” and yelling that she wanted to go to the psych center. She also made a statement about needing to go to the “psych center before she killed (the victim),” according to the complaint.

Officers then spoke with the victim who had blood coming from the right side of her mouth and appeared to have red marks on her face. She also had a bump on the back of her head, the complaint indicates.

The victim told police she had just got home from work and was going outside to smoke when Korona, who was already outside, told her to go back inside. The victim refused and Korona reportedly assaulted the victim, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Korona reportedly grabbed the victim by the hair and hit her in the face and head multiple times. Korona then forced the victim against the building. Then, the two separated.

The victim told police she did attempt to strike Korona, but only out of self-defense, the complaint notes.

Korona was interviewed, and she admitted to hitting the victim and stated she did it because the victim “was spreading rumors about her and trying to get CYS to take her kids away,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Korona’s story regarding the incident was similar to the victim’s. She also told police she wanted to throw the victim over the banister when they were fighting, but she did not, the complaint states.

Korona was charged with the following offenses:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She faces a preliminary arraignment on Monday, November 7, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

