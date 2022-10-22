Kirk A. Webb, 73, of Cherrytree Rd., Titusville, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Meadville Medical Center.

Kirk was born on December 27, 1948, in Union City to the late Rexford and Charlotte Breed Webb.

He married Nina J. Walters on January 20, 1968, at the Episcopal Student Center in Edinboro.

He was a graduate of Corry High School, Class of 1966 and attended Edinboro University and later took courses at Slippery Rock University.

Kirk worked as a lumber inspector for various companies, Baily Lumber for the longest time and was last employed at Wood Craft Industries in Greenville until his retirement in 2010.

He was an accomplished blues and jazz musician and was a member of numerous cover bands throughout the area.

He liked cooking, reading books, movies, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Kirk is survived by his wife Nina of Titusville; two children, Lisette Lane and husband Jim of Titusville, and Collin Webb and fiancé Julie Amon of Franklin; four grandchildren, Nick Lane, Chelsea Fairman and husband Nick, Mary Lane and husband Jacob Beightol, and Katie Reynolds and husband Justin; four great-grandchildren, Gabriella Bentley, Owen Fairman, and Ryan and Marshall Reynolds; a brother Mark Webb and wife Blare of Union City; a sister Melanie Maleski and husband Joseph of Union City; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. on Monday, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted.

Interment will be at East Troy Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville High School Marching Band or to a charity of one’s choice.

