Police Release Details of Emlenton Area Crash

Saturday, October 22, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Red and blue police lights in cityRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details surrounding a recent crash on Interstate 80 in the Emlenton area.

In a release issued on Saturday, police said the accident happened on October 11 around 3:13 p.m. when Karl Mawby, 57, of Waverly, NY, lost control of his 1999 Acura Integra while traveling west near mile marker 47.

Mawby’s vehicle traveled into the right lane and then crashed into the guide rail where it came to a final rest.

Police said Mawby suffered injuries of an unknown severity; however, he was not transported to the hospital.

Mawby was cited for a lane violation.

Emlenton VFD and Hovis Towing assisted at the scene.


