State Police Calls: Car Window Smashed, Megan’s Law Violation, Burglary

Area State Police responded to the following incidents:

Harassment in Redbank Township

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on October 22, an incident of harassment happened in Redbank Township, Clarion County, on September 16 around 9:50 p.m.

Police said a known 30-year-old Fairmount City man assaulted a known victim and broke the victim’s car window.

Damage is estimated at $100.

The suspect’s name was not released.

Megan’s Law Violation

According to a release issued by Clarion-based State Police on October 22, Clarion-based State Police are investigating a Megan’s Law violation in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police said the incident occurred at a location along United Drive on September 21 around 8:00 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further details were released.

Burglary in Gaskill Township

On October 18 around 12:21 a.m., Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to reports of a burglary at Aloha Park Campground along Aloe Park Road in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, a 33-year-old Big Run man stole a white Audi A4 from a 44-year-old Summerville woman.

Rand was located and taken into custody.

