The Good Fight: Karns City Community Raises $2,400 to Help Stacy Martin Battle Cancer



KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — When McKenna Martin takes the soccer pitch, she is playing for more than herself and her Karns City girls soccer teammates.

The senior is playing for her mother, Stacy.

(Pictured above: Stacy Martin embraces Paige Dodd and her daughter, McKenna, right and Emma Dailey, left, look on/submitted photo)

For most of McKenna’s life, her mother has been in a fight, one that she has waged with uncommon grace, determination and dignity.

Stacy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. She won that battle.

But it returned in 2019 and Stacy has been fighting again ever since, inspiring her family and friends, as well as her community.

“She’s just such a positive person,” McKenna said. “She’s such a fighter. She tries to be upbeat and happy for us and I know it takes a lot of effort, so we all really appreciate it.”

On Thursday against DuBois, McKenna and her family were in awe of the outpouring of support from the community.

There was a sea of pink on the field and in the bleachers after a successful t-shirt drive raised money for the Martin family.

In all, $2,400 was raised and given to Stacy Martin to continue her fight.

The Shoppe at Paradise and Grove made the shirts and sponsored the fundraiser. Owner Liz Werner presented the Martin family with the check.



(Members of the Karns City and DuBois girls soccer teams stand in the shape of a ribbon in pink shirts sold to raise money for Stacy Martin and her family in her fight against breast cancer/submitted photo)

“The shirts were amazing,” McKenna said.

And the outpouring from everyone in the Karns City family touching.

“The support is overwhelming, honestly,” McKenna said. “That’s one of the best part about living in a community like we do. Everyone is kind and rallies around us and gives us the support we need. It’s incredible.”

Stacy’s fight continues.

McKenna said she is doing well, undergoing radiation treatments and keeping that positive attitude and smile on her face through it all.

“Right now everything seems to be going pretty well,” McKenna said. “She seems pretty energetic and upbeat, so that’s good.”

McKenna and her Gremlin teammates begin the District 9 Class A playoffs at home against Ridgway.

McKenna scored her 100th career goal last season. Stacy was there.

“It meant the world for her to be there and experience it with me,” McKenna said after achieving the milestone. “She’s the strongest person I know. She’s been through so much and has done it all with a smile on her fave. She never misses a beat. I was so happy to experience such a huge goal with her.”

Since, McKenna has added a lot more goals to her total. Stacy was there for just about all of them,

McKenna hopes to get another D9 title. Stacy will be there for that, too.

“Knowing that she’s there and what it takes for her to come, watching me play, sitting in the cold weather,” McKenna said, “definitely makes me play my hardest.”

