American Legion, VFW Auxiliaries to Host Christmas in the Park 2022

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries are hosting Christmas in the Park 2022.

(Pictured above: Archived photo from Light Up Night in Veteran Memorial Park in 2021. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media.)

This year the Auxiliaries are decorating a 30 ft. tree in Veterans Memorial Park across from the courthouse in Clarion, and they are expanding these decorations to include 30 smaller (8 ft.) live trees placed around the sidewalks in the park, sponsored by businesses, organizations, and/or individuals.

The Auxiliaries are inviting businesses, organizations, and citizens of Clarion County to help make Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion something special for the Christmas season by sponsoring a Christmas tree to be placed in the park.

Sponsorship will include a live Christmas tree that will be placed and secured in the park, and a sign designating your sponsorship and support. Decorating may be done from Tuesday, November 15, through Sunday, November 20, to be ready for Light Up Night on Monday, November 21.

If you are interested in becoming a part of Christmas in the Park 2022, please contact Susie Rathfon at 814-229-0034 or Sue Schmader at 814-227-3781.

More information regarding the sponsorship can be found here: Christmas in the Park 2022 Sponsorship

