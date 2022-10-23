The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodaySunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

TonightMostly clear, with a low around 39. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

MondaySunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind.

Monday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light southeast wind.

TuesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday NightA chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

WednesdayShowers likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday NightA chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 42.

FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

SaturdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.