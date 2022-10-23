All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Carl Paul Redick
Carl Redick served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Carl Paul Redick
Born: October 10, 1956
Died: September 17, 2022
Hometown: Clarion County area
Branch: U.S. Navy
Carl served in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1979.
Following a memorial, he was laid to rest in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.