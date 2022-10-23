 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Corn Chip Chili Cheese Dip

Sunday, October 23, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Football games and family gatherings are the perfect places to showcase this dip!

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 medium onion, chopped

1 can (16 ounces) of kidney beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (15 ounces) of black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes in sauce, undrained
1 cup frozen corn, thawed
3/4 cup water
1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
3 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon chipotle hot pepper sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1 package (16 ounces) reduced-fat process cheese (Velveeta), cubed
Corn chips or tortilla chips

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain. Transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker.

-Stir in beans, tomatoes, corn, water, olives, chili powder, oregano, pepper sauce, garlic powder, and cumin. Cook, covered, on low for 4-5 hours or until heated through.

-Stir in cheese. Cook, covered, on low for 30 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with corn chips.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to n[email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


