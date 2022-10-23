Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Corn Chip Chili Cheese Dip
Football games and family gatherings are the perfect places to showcase this dip!
Ingredients
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 medium onion, chopped
1 can (15 ounces) of black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes in sauce, undrained
1 cup frozen corn, thawed
3/4 cup water
1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained
3 teaspoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon chipotle hot pepper sauce
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
1 package (16 ounces) reduced-fat process cheese (Velveeta), cubed
Corn chips or tortilla chips
Directions
-In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain. Transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker.
-Stir in beans, tomatoes, corn, water, olives, chili powder, oregano, pepper sauce, garlic powder, and cumin. Cook, covered, on low for 4-5 hours or until heated through.
-Stir in cheese. Cook, covered, on low for 30 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with corn chips.
