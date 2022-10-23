Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Corn Chip Chili Cheese Dip

Football games and family gatherings are the perfect places to showcase this dip!

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 medium onion, chopped



1 can (16 ounces) of kidney beans, rinsed and drained1 can (15 ounces) of black beans, rinsed and drained1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes in sauce, undrained1 cup frozen corn, thawed3/4 cup water1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained3 teaspoons chili powder1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon chipotle hot pepper sauce1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon ground cumin1 package (16 ounces) reduced-fat process cheese (Velveeta), cubedCorn chips or tortilla chips

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat for 6-8 minutes or until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender, breaking up beef into crumbles; drain. Transfer to a 4-qt. slow cooker.

-Stir in beans, tomatoes, corn, water, olives, chili powder, oregano, pepper sauce, garlic powder, and cumin. Cook, covered, on low for 4-5 hours or until heated through.

-Stir in cheese. Cook, covered, on low for 30 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Serve with corn chips.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to n[email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.