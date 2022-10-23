SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Turkey Dinner Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Turkey Dinner as their special on Sunday, October 23rd!
There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week.
Sunday – October 23 – Turkey Dinner
Monday – October 24 – Chili Dogs
Wednesday – October 26 – Cabbage Rolls, Fish Sandwich, or 4 pc. Chicken Dinner
Thursday – October 27 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday – October 28 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday – October 29 – Cook’s Choice
Sunday – October 30 – Stuffed Chicken Breast
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
The Korner Restaurant is open this week:
Tuesday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.