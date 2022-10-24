One Dead in Armstrong County House Fire

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 80-year-old woman was discovered deceased inside an Armstrong County residence following a fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Rimerton Road in Madison Township, Armstrong County, for a report of a residential fire with entrapment around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.

Police say 80-year-old Judith A. Zacherl, of Indiana, was discovered dead in the residence.

Zacherl succumbed to injuries sustained by the fire and no suspicious activity is suspected, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

