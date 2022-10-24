 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

One Dead in Armstrong County House Fire

Monday, October 24, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policelineMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 80-year-old woman was discovered deceased inside an Armstrong County residence following a fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, troopers responded to a residence on Rimerton Road in Madison Township, Armstrong County, for a report of a residential fire with entrapment around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.

Police say 80-year-old Judith A. Zacherl, of Indiana, was discovered dead in the residence.

Zacherl succumbed to injuries sustained by the fire and no suspicious activity is suspected, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.