The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayPatchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind.

TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday NightA chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

WednesdayShowers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday NightA slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 37.

FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 40.

SundayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.