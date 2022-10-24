 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, October 24, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayPatchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind.
TonightPartly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayShowers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday NightA slight chance of showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 58.
Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 37.
FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 40.
SundayA chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.