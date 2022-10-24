Award-Winning Author Dedicates Book to Local Students

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An award-winning author recently dedicated his newest book to a couple of local students.

On September 23, award-winning author, David Alan, visited Immaculate Conception Parish School and shared his wonderful children’s books with the students.

He was so touched and inspired by two particular students, Isla and Piper, that he dedicated his newest book, Ava the Dinosaur Princess, to them.

He even included Isla’s artwork as part of his back cover (pictured below).

Piper and Isla received signed copies of Alan’s newest book.

A representative of ICPS extended a thank you to Alan for his kindness and inspiration.

To purchase a copy of this book, visit https://t-rextra.com/.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.