 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Award-Winning Author Dedicates Book to Local Students

Monday, October 24, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

image (55) (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An award-winning author recently dedicated his newest book to a couple of local students.

On September 23, award-winning author, David Alan, visited Immaculate Conception Parish School and shared his wonderful children’s books with the students.

He was so touched and inspired by two particular students, Isla and Piper, that he dedicated his newest book, Ava the Dinosaur Princess, to them.

He even included Isla’s artwork as part of his back cover (pictured below).

Isla and David (1)

Piper and Isla received signed copies of Alan’s newest book.

A representative of ICPS extended a thank you to Alan for his kindness and inspiration.

To purchase a copy of this book, visit https://t-rextra.com/.

IMG_20221017_071458 (1) (1)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.