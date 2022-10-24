BREAKING NEWS: Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Units have been dispatched to a vehicle that collided into a utility pole near Route 322 in Clarion Township.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 7:28 a.m. on Monday, October 24, for a vehicle into a utility pole near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and C-L School Road in Clarion Township.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

Corsica Fire Department, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion-based State Police, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

Windstream Communications was notified of the crash.

The scene remained active as of 8:15 a.m.

State Police in Clarion are expected to release a full report in the coming days.

