Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Double-Duty Heavenly Applesauce

Make this luscious applesauce for family and neighbors!

Ingredients

5 pounds apples, peeled and sliced (about 13 cups)

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar



2/3 cup unsweetened apple juice2 teaspoons ground cinnamon1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Directions

-In a 5- or 6-qt. slow cooker, combine the first 5 ingredients. Cook, covered, on low for 6 to 8 hours or until apples are soft.

-Add vanilla; stir to break up apples. Reserve 3/4 cup applesauce for Double-Duty Applesauce Mini Muffins. Serve remaining applesauce warm or refrigerate and serve cold.

