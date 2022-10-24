Details Released on One-Vehicle Crash on Route 68

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a one-vehicle accident that occurred on State Route 68 on October 19.

According to PSP Clarion, the crash happened around 6:11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 19, on State Route 68 in Brady Township, Clarion County, .

Police say a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 37-year-old Shane M. Campbell, of Rimersburg, was traveling north on Route 68 when the vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and went down into a five-foot-deep ditch.

Campbell was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained damage to the right front quarter panel and was towed from the scene by Cornman Towing and Recovery.

Campbell was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

