Gary R. Hidinger, age 82, of Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Friday October 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on March 11, 1940 in Halton, PA; he was the son of the late Russell and Eleanor Shaffer Hidinger.

On May 23, 1959 he was married to Kayleen “Kay” Brownlee and she survives.

Retired, Gary had been employed as a tool and die maker at Brockway Pressed Metals for 42 years.

He also owned and operated Gary’s Machine Shop out of his home for many years.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a member of Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion.

Gary was a founding member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Brockway.

He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, Trout Unlimited, and the National Rifle Association.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping and working in his machine shop.

Gary also enjoyed music, especially making music and playing in the “Hidinger and Friends” band.

He also was known for his famous fish fry’s and the delicious way he could fix fish, especially trout.

In addition to his wife he is also survived by 5 children: Peggy (David) Campbell of Brockport, Penny (Paul) Verne of Brockway, Connie (Phillip) Buffone of Brockway, Eric (Joy) Hidinger also of Brockway, Rusty Jo (Dustin) Fitzgerald of Vowinckel, PA; brothers Darrell (Jean) Hidinger of Brookville, Stanley (Linda) Hidinger of Corsica, PA; grandchildren Douglas Smith, Megan Bish, Andrea Bassetti, Michael Verne, Matthew Verne, Christian Verne, Daniel Buffone, Nicole Papa, Wesley Buffone, Jenna Serafini, Erica Hidinger, Dylan Hidinger, Austin Hidinger, Mariah Cummings, Brittany Fitzgerald and Jesse James Fitzgerald.

He is also survived by 21 great grandchildren and his beloved dog Cassie.

In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by an infant son Alan Hidinger.

Calling hours will be on Monday October 24 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway and again on Tuesday October 25 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church also in Brockway.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM with Pastor Tom Henretty officiating.

Burial will follow in the Richardsville Cemetery.

Full Military Honors will be accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion Tuesday morning at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Christian Missionary Alliance Church 551 Broad Street Brockway, PA 15824.

