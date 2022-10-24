James Russell Elder died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, October 14, 2022.

James was born in Brookville, PA to Agda and Russell Elder on March 22, 1936.

He was married to Barbara Elder for 63 years.

Jim grew up on a farm in Strattanville, PA.

He graduated from Clarion University and began his career as a teacher in Kane, PA where he met his future wife, Barbara.

He earned his M.Ed. in counseling from Penn State and school psychology degree from Millersville University.

He proudly served in the National Guard from 1958-1964.

He pursued his pilot’s license before deciding to go into education.

He was a school counselor and school psychologist at the Ephrata Area School District.

Jim retired in 1996 after 41 years as an educator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skeet shooting, boating, gardening and spending time with his family.

He was a great listener and calming force to anyone who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

Jim is survived by two daughters Melissa Bailey (Doug Bailey) and Kristin Douglas (John Douglas): four grandchildren Eric Bailey (Heather Bailey), Megan Zalek (Eric Zalek), Ryan Bailey (Tyler Bailey), and Matthew Douglas (Katie Douglas). Three great-grandchildren, Jack and Parker Bailey (Eric and Heather Bailey) and Jacob Bailey (Ryan and Tyler Bailey).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Elder.

A visitation will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 9 to 10 am, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, followed by a funeral service at 10 am, with the Rev. Mark Luscombe officiating.

Interment will take place in Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 420 Liberty St, Clarion, PA 16214 or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.

