John William “Bill” Nadig, 86, of Franklin, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born in Franklin, PA on November 14, 1935, he was the son of the late John A. and Nellie (Lewis) Nadig.

Bill attended the Congress Hill Church of God church and enjoyed activities at the Oil City Senior Center.

His favorite activity was playing Bingo and was an avid Steelers fan.

Bill worked for the Venango Training and Development Center in Seneca, PA

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Kisha Nadig of Oil City; his siblings Paul Nadig of Franklin, James Nadig and his wife, Rose Marie, of Grove City, Richard Nadig and his wife, Constance of Colorado and Patricia Jane Diehl of Transfer, PA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Barbara Nadig and his brother-in-law, Jerry Diehl.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, October, 26, 2022 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. Funeral services for Bill will be held immediately following Wednesday’s visitation at the funeral home at noon with Pastor Shawn Johnson, Chaplain of Sugar Creek Station, officiating.

Bill will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bill’s memory to the Venango Training and Development Center, 239 Quaker Drive, Seneca, PA 16346 or to Sugar Creek Station, c/o Activities Department, 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin, PA 16323

