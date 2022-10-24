 

Kathy Soroka to Headline ARCA 16th Anniversary Performance

Monday, October 24, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Kathy-hotel-image-6-copy (1)FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ 16th Anniversary with a classical cabaret performed by Katherine “Kathy” Soroka & Friends on Sunday, November 6.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. in Lincoln Hall, located at 42 South Palmer Street, in Foxburg. 

This “Pops” concert will include an eclectic mix of many genres ARCA audiences have enjoyed over the years–chamber music, piano solos, art song, opera, jazz standards, and musical theatre—from Bizet, Strauss and Rossini to American composers Gershwin, Bernstein and Sondheim. 

At intermission, enjoy a champagne toast to the volunteers, donors, cooperative artists, and patrons who have supported ARCA since its inception, and after the concert, a wine and cheese reception at the Red Brick Gallery for the opening of Jeffrey Calta’s exhibit “Dark Art: Leaded Glass in 2, 3 and 4 Dimensions” and Donna Edmond’s nature watercolors.

Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $5.00 for students. To reserve your tickets, call 724-659-3153 or buy online at alleghenyriverstone.org. Tickets will also be available by cash or check at the door.

Kathy Soroka - 11-6-22 poster.FINAL.REVISED copy


